The lioness is seen in a forest in Goryeong, South Korea, on Monday before being killed. Photo: Gyeongbuk Fire Station Service Headquarters via AP
Lioness escapes farm in South Korea, shot dead by hunters
- The owner of the farm, which mostly raises beef cattle, told investigators the female lion had come with the property when purchased
- There were no reports of the lioness attacking anyone. It had last been seen in its cage on Sunday night while being fed
The lioness is seen in a forest in Goryeong, South Korea, on Monday before being killed. Photo: Gyeongbuk Fire Station Service Headquarters via AP