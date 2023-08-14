The lioness is seen in a forest in Goryeong, South Korea, on Monday before being killed. Photo: Gyeongbuk Fire Station Service Headquarters via AP
Lioness escapes farm in South Korea, shot dead by hunters

  • The owner of the farm, which mostly raises beef cattle, told investigators the female lion had come with the property when purchased
  • There were no reports of the lioness attacking anyone. It had last been seen in its cage on Sunday night while being fed

Associated Press
Updated: 1:01pm, 14 Aug, 2023

