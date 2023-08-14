Passengers queue to board a Central Japan Railway shinkansen bullet train at Tokyo Station. Photo: Bloomberg
Travel chaos: Japan trains, flights cancelled as it braces for Typhoon Lan heading to western region
- Japan Airlines said flights have been cancelled on Monday and Tuesday, affecting about 25,000 people during the much-anticipated Bon holiday period
- A number of bullet train services have also been cancelled, with operators warning passengers of the possibility of sudden changes on Wednesday
