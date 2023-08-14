A US State Department senior official on Monday said that the United States, Japan, Australia and India had no immediate plans to expand their Quad grouping, despite South Korea showing interest in the four-way framework. “There is no plan in the near term to expand the official membership of the Quad,” Camille Dawson, deputy assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, told reporters in Tokyo. The view was a “common understanding” among the four member countries, the visiting official added. Her remarks came after a senior South Korean official in March expressed willingness to take part in the working group of the US-led bloc, widely seen as a counter to China’s growing military and economic influence in the Indo-Pacific region. Dawson said she was “not aware of any country” that had asked for or suggested full membership, while underscoring that the Quad aimed to promote collaboration with other nations in each field to address issues related to Beijing. She also said the Quad would not be “a major topic of discussion” at the trilateral summit between the US, Japan and South Korea at Camp David near Washington this Friday. Blinken says US ‘not distracted’ by Ukraine war, Quad offers ‘choice’ from China Since taking office in May last year, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s government has prioritised trilateral security cooperation with the US and Japan in response to North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats. Last Friday, the naval forces of the US, Japan, Australia and India began their Malabar joint defence exercise in Sydney, marking the first time Australia has hosted the war games amid China’s growing assertiveness in the region. The Quad nations will conduct joint training involving maritime and air defence drills through August 21 in Sydney Harbour and off Australia’s east coast, with some 2,000 personnel taking part, including around 170 Japanese. At a press conference ahead of the exercises on Thursday, naval commanders from the four countries called for all parties operating in the region to do so transparently in support of the international, rules-based order. Vice-admiral Akira Saito, commander-in-chief of the Maritime Self-Defence Force’s Self-Defence Fleet, told reporters that the ability to conduct the exercise in the vast offshore training area “significantly contributes to the improvement of our tactics and skills”. American vice-admiral Karl Thomas, commander of the US Navy’s 7th Fleet, said at the press conference that the exercise was “not pointed towards any one country” and would focus on improving the ability of the four nations’ interoperability. “The deterrence that our four nations provide as we operate together as a Quad is a foundation for all the other nations operating in this region,” Thomas said. Guided missile destroyers from Australia, the US and Japan, as well as an Indian frigate, are participating in the exercise, alongside Australian F-35A stealth fighters and P-8A surveillance aircraft.