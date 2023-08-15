Japan’s former Prime Minister Hideki Tojo, who was executed in 1948. Photo: AP
Japan’s former Prime Minister Hideki Tojo, who was executed in 1948. Photo: AP
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

US scattered Japan war criminals’ ashes at sea to prevent worship: declassified papers

  • Declassified reports say disposal of remains of executed war criminals should remove possibility of their becoming ‘heroes or martyrs’
  • The documents were composed by the US Far East Command in 1948 following the conclusion of the Tokyo war crimes tribunal that year

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 1:00am, 15 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Japan’s former Prime Minister Hideki Tojo, who was executed in 1948. Photo: AP
Japan’s former Prime Minister Hideki Tojo, who was executed in 1948. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE