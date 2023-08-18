An undated photo released by state media on Monday shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inside an armoured vehicle as he inspects a munitions factory at an undisclosed location. Photo: KCNA via EPA-EFE
Joe Biden trying to meet North Korea’s Kim Jong-un ‘without preconditions’, senior White House official says
- Pyongyang has not responded positively to the offer but it’s ‘still on the table’, says national security spokesman John Kirby
- The US president is set to host a summit with Japan and South Korea, at which North Korea’s nuclear and missile programme will be a major agenda item
An undated photo released by state media on Monday shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inside an armoured vehicle as he inspects a munitions factory at an undisclosed location. Photo: KCNA via EPA-EFE