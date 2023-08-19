A shopper in Tokyo checks out jackets designed to be worn with battery-powered fans (sold separately) inside the lining. Photo: AFP
Japanese wear clothes with built-in fans to beat the heat as temperatures soar to record high
- Demand in Japan for jackets and T-shirts with special cooling features has been soaring, while the country reported more than 50 deaths from heatstroke in July
- Tokyo posted record high temperatures last month as residents seek relief in the hot and humid summer
