A shopper in Tokyo checks out jackets designed to be worn with battery-powered fans (sold separately) inside the lining. Photo: AFP
Japanese wear clothes with built-in fans to beat the heat as temperatures soar to record high

  • Demand in Japan for jackets and T-shirts with special cooling features has been soaring, while the country reported more than 50 deaths from heatstroke in July
  • Tokyo posted record high temperatures last month as residents seek relief in the hot and humid summer

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:00am, 19 Aug, 2023

