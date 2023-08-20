Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, visits a facility to treat radioactive wastewater at the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant on Sunday. Photo: Kyodo via AP
Japan PM Kishida visits Fukushima plant; says no decision on water release date
- Reports suggest the discharge of some of the 1.34 million tonnes of water, which Japan insists is safe, could begin as soon as this month
- Many Japanese fishermen are against the release, as well as China, which has banned food imports from 10 Japanese prefectures
