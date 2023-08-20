A Khorramshahr-4 missile is launched at an undisclosed location in Iran in May. Photo: Iranian Defence Ministry via AP
A Khorramshahr-4 missile is launched at an undisclosed location in Iran in May. Photo: Iranian Defence Ministry via AP
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japan, Iran leaders to meet in September for nuclear talks: report

  • Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi are likely to discuss Iran’s nuclear programme and alleged provision of armed drones to Russia
  • Foreign ministers from Japan and the Gulf Cooperation Council member states are also expected to meet next month, with energy cooperation on the agenda

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:51pm, 20 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Khorramshahr-4 missile is launched at an undisclosed location in Iran in May. Photo: Iranian Defence Ministry via AP
A Khorramshahr-4 missile is launched at an undisclosed location in Iran in May. Photo: Iranian Defence Ministry via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE