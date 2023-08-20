A Khorramshahr-4 missile is launched at an undisclosed location in Iran in May. Photo: Iranian Defence Ministry via AP
Japan, Iran leaders to meet in September for nuclear talks: report
- Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi are likely to discuss Iran’s nuclear programme and alleged provision of armed drones to Russia
- Foreign ministers from Japan and the Gulf Cooperation Council member states are also expected to meet next month, with energy cooperation on the agenda
A Khorramshahr-4 missile is launched at an undisclosed location in Iran in May. Photo: Iranian Defence Ministry via AP