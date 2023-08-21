North Korean leader Kim Jong-un looks on during the test-firing of a naval surface-to-air missile. Photo: KCNA via EPA-EFE
As North Korea’s Kim prepares for ‘actual war’, his hackers target US-South Korea military drills
- Kim Jong-un has overseen the test launch of a strategic cruise missile and told the navy to ‘steadily increase the capability for actual war’
- It came as South Korean police said North Korean hackers had tried to steal classified information about the joint military exercises
