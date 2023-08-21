Masahiro Shibaguchi, left, a Japanese assemblyman of Takahama City, with his Taiwanese husband Liu Ling-chun. Photo: CNA
Japanese assemblyman and Taiwan spouse urge Tokyo to legalise same-sex marriage
- Masahiro Shibaguchi of the Communist Party, and his spouse Ariel Ling-chun Liu, who also lives in Japan, travelled to Taiwan to register their marriage
- Japan remains the only G7 nation that does not recognise same-sex marriage, and lawsuits have been filed by couples seeking to make their relationships legal
