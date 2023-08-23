Tepco employees sample treated waste water at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant on Tuesday ahead of the planned start of its release into the Pacific Ocean. Photo: Tepco Handout via AFP
Japan prepares to start dumping 540 Olympic-sized pools of Fukushima waste water into the Pacific

  • Each of the 1.34 million cubic metres of waste water will be diluted with 1,200 cubic metres of seawater before release, plant operator Tepco said
  • The release, set to take several decades, has been endorsed by the UN’s nuclear watchdog, which said it will have staff on site for the start

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:05pm, 23 Aug, 2023

