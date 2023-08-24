North Korea spy satellite launch ends in failure, again

“The flights of the first and second stages of the rocket were normal, but the launch failed due to an error in the emergency blasting system during the third-stage flight,” the report in the official Korean Central News Agency added.

North Korea’s National Aerospace Development Administration “conducted the second launch of reconnaissance satellite Malligyong-1 aboard the new-type carrier rocket Chollima-1 at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in Cholsan County of North Phyongan Province at dawn of August 24,” state media said.

It claimed “the cause of the relevant accident is not a big issue” and vowed to conduct a third launch in October after probing the problem and taking measures to fix it.

South Korea ’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launch around 3:50am local time of “what North Korea claims is a space launch vehicle,” saying the projectile had “traversed the international airspace” over the Yellow Sea.

Advertisement

“Our military is maintaining a full readiness posture and closely coordinated with the United States , while simultaneously elevating our security posture,” the JCS added.

The launch was first signalled by the Japanese government, which said Pyongyang had used banned ballistic missile technology and that the projectile had gone through the country’s airspace near Okinawa.

“This latest launch by North Korea is extremely problematic from the perspective of ensuring the safety of affected residents as well as aircraft and ships,” said Japan’s top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno.

A TV screen shows a report of North Korea’s rocket launch on Thursday. Photo: AP

Pyongyang told Japan’s coastguard on Tuesday that its launch would take place between August 24 and 31, prompting Tokyo to mobilise ships and its PAC-3 missile defence system in case anything was to land in its territory.

The launch came days after leaders from Washington, Seoul and Tokyo met at Camp David in the United States, and follows the launch of major US-South Korea joint military drills on Monday.

Advertisement

Known as Ulchi Freedom Shield, the annual exercises, which always infuriate Pyongyang and have already been targeted by North Korean hackers, will run through August 31.

South Korea condemned the launch, stating that North Korea was wasting its resources on “reckless provocations” amid its economic struggle, the South Korean presidential office said on Thursday, while also preparing for further military actions from the North.

Advertisement

The United States on Wednesday urged North Korea to refrain from further threatening activity.

02:15 North Korean leader Kim orders increased missile production ahead of South Korea-US drills North Korean leader Kim orders increased missile production ahead of South Korea-US drills

“Space launch vehicles incorporate technologies that are identical to, and interchangeable with, those used in ballistic missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles,” a State Department spokesperson said, criticising North Korea’s latest bid as a violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions.

Advertisement

Though still a failure, the flight progressed further than the previous attempt,” said Joseph Dempsey, a researcher at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

“Space is hard, with failure and lessons learned often part of the development of ultimately successful evolving designs,” he said, adding it was “unclear exactly what [North Korea] meant by emergency blasting system, possibly a reference to separation of the third stage.”

In May, Pyongyang launched what it described as its first military reconnaissance satellite, but the rocket carrying it, the “Chollima-1” – named after a mythical horse that often features in official propaganda – plunged into the sea minutes after take-off.

Advertisement

The crash sparked a complex, 36-day South Korean salvage operation involving a fleet of naval rescue ships, minesweepers and deep-sea divers.

The retrieved parts of the rocket and the satellite were analysed by experts in South Korea and the United States, who later said it had no military utility as a reconnaissance satellite.

North Korea’s ruling party “bitterly” criticised the officials responsible for the crash in June, according to state media.

Relations between the two Koreas are at their lowest point in years, and diplomacy is stalled after failed attempts in recent years to discuss Pyongyang’s denuclearisation.

Kim has declared North Korea an “irreversible” nuclear power and has called for ramped-up arms production, including tactical nuclear weapons.

Additional reporting by Reuters, Kyodo