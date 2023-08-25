A man walks past a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a train station in Seoul, South Korea on Thursday. Photo: AFP
G7 powers condemn failed North Korean satellite launch
- North Korea’s second bid to put a sky satellite in orbit failed on Thursday, three months after a first crashed into the sea
- In a joint statement the G7 nations and EU said North Korea’s move ‘poses a grave threat to regional and international peace and stability’
