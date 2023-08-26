Those who spread messages deemed to deviate from its totalitarian principles have always been at risk of punishment under its publication law and administrative guidelines.

“We strongly urge North Korean authorities to abolish the anti-reactionary thought law that denies its citizens access to outside information,” Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho said at a seminar on the human rights of North Koreans in Seoul on Thursday.

The demand comes days after his meeting with reporters, during which Kim said the ministry under him would be more vocal in rights issues involving the North by, for example, criticising “policies such as the K-pop ban” more directly and proactively.

The law, adopted by the North in December 2020, prohibits the creation, distribution and consumption of any content “aimed at breaking down our system”. It says violators could face, in serious cases, more than 10 years of hard labour.

According to human rights experts, the reality is harsher than what the law indicates. Citing North Korean defectors, they say one could be sentenced to life imprisonment for watching a South Korean film for just several hours, while execution is among the possible consequences for distributors, with the regime stepping up crackdowns to unprecedented levels in recent years.

This suggests a growing influence of South Korea’s culture in the North, one researcher told The Korea Times.

“Despite all the administrative guidelines and other rules against such content, North Korea enacted the new law, which suggests that its ruling elite increasingly feels that South Korean pop culture threatens their control,” said the researcher, who declined to be named.

“Unlike content from other countries, North Korean people can relate easily with K-drama actors who speak in a language they can understand, which could influence how they see their own society – and possibly whether it needs to change,” the researcher added.

She said the minister’s open demand for the abolition of the law could be helpful in terms of promoting human rights internationally and galvanising support from like-minded countries.

But to make the message more convincing, South Korea should lift its own ban on public access to North Korean media, she added.

A policy pledge made by the Yoon Suk-yeol administration to lift the ban has made little progress over the last year as many remain concerned about security problems among other possible ramifications, which the researcher thinks are overblown.

In response to such criticism, Koo Byoung-sam, a spokesman for the ministry, said officials will continue to step up efforts to make progress on both fronts.