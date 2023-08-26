A TV screen shows a report of North Korea’s rocket launch during a news programme at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / TNS
US accuses Russia, China of covering for North Korea over missile launches
- At a UN Security Council meeting, 13 of the 15 members – all but Moscow and Beijing – condemned Pyongyang’s second spy satellite test in three months
- China and Russia in 2022 vetoed a resolution imposing sanctions on Pyongyang. No resolution by the Security Council on North Korea has been adopted since
