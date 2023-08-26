A TV screen shows a report of North Korea’s rocket launch during a news programme at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / TNS
A TV screen shows a report of North Korea’s rocket launch during a news programme at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / TNS
North Korea
Asia /  East Asia

US accuses Russia, China of covering for North Korea over missile launches

  • At a UN Security Council meeting, 13 of the 15 members – all but Moscow and Beijing – condemned Pyongyang’s second spy satellite test in three months
  • China and Russia in 2022 vetoed a resolution imposing sanctions on Pyongyang. No resolution by the Security Council on North Korea has been adopted since

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:56am, 26 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A TV screen shows a report of North Korea’s rocket launch during a news programme at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / TNS
A TV screen shows a report of North Korea’s rocket launch during a news programme at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE