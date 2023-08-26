A fisherman anchors his fishing boat at Numanouchi port in Iwaki, northeastern Japan, near the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant on Friday. Photo: Ap
A fisherman anchors his fishing boat at Numanouchi port in Iwaki, northeastern Japan, near the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant on Friday. Photo: Ap
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

In Japan, residents of Fukushima cautious after start of water release from wrecked nuclear plant

  • Fish auction prices at a port in Fukushima fell amid uncertainty over consumers’ response to the release of the waste water into the ocean
  • A citizens’ radiation testing centre says inquiries have risen and people can now bring in food, water and other samples for testing

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:00pm, 26 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A fisherman anchors his fishing boat at Numanouchi port in Iwaki, northeastern Japan, near the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant on Friday. Photo: Ap
A fisherman anchors his fishing boat at Numanouchi port in Iwaki, northeastern Japan, near the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant on Friday. Photo: Ap
READ FULL ARTICLE