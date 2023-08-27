Japan began releasing treated radioactive water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea on Thursday. Photo: Kyodo
Japan reports wave of Chinese phone harassment after Fukushima discharge
- Japanese businesses and groups, reported they started receiving so many calls from Chinese speakers they had difficulty conducting normal operations
- While Japan insists the treated water is safe, China has staunchly opposed it and banned all Japanese seafood imports, saying it contaminates the ocean
Japan began releasing treated radioactive water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea on Thursday. Photo: Kyodo