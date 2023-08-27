Japan began releasing treated radioactive water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea on Thursday. Photo: Kyodo
Japan began releasing treated radioactive water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea on Thursday. Photo: Kyodo
Japan reports wave of Chinese phone harassment after Fukushima discharge

  • Japanese businesses and groups, reported they started receiving so many calls from Chinese speakers they had difficulty conducting normal operations
  • While Japan insists the treated water is safe, China has staunchly opposed it and banned all Japanese seafood imports, saying it contaminates the ocean

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:30pm, 27 Aug, 2023

