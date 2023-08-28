Cheap Chinese robot waiters worry South Korean tech firms amid labour shortage

Tech executives in South Korea are concerned that a flood of cheap Chinese robots is undermining their attempts to sell their own devices, a report says.

South Korea has embraced robot waiters in restaurants as a response to labour shortages caused in part by a demographic crisis.

Data from the Korean Association of Robot Industry shared with the Financial Times showed there were 5,000 server robots in Korean restaurants.

According to an April report in the Korea Times, one owner placed tablets on every table in his restaurants to eliminate the need for waiters.

03:02 China-made social robots could help country's ageing population China-made social robots could help country's ageing population

During the pandemic, Reuters reported that South Korean tech company KT Corp started selling “Aglio Kim” – a trolley-like AI robot to restaurants.