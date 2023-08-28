A man walks past a Japanese restaurant in Shanghai. The discharge of treated waste water from Japan’s crippled Fukushima nuclear plant has provoked fury and unease among the Chinese public. Photo: EPA-EFE
Fukushima water release: speak quietly in China, Japan warns citizens as backlash grows
- Japanese people visiting or living in China should avoid speaking their mother tongue in a loud voice, Japan’s foreign ministry said
- It follows reports of harassment in response to Japan’s discharge of treated waste water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant
A man walks past a Japanese restaurant in Shanghai. The discharge of treated waste water from Japan’s crippled Fukushima nuclear plant has provoked fury and unease among the Chinese public. Photo: EPA-EFE