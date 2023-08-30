Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and several ministers ate seafood sourced from the sea off Fukushima Prefecture on Wednesday, against the backdrop of the ongoing controversy over Japan’s release of treated radioactive water from the compromised nuclear power plant into the ocean.

The lunch meeting was apparently aimed at dispelling concerns about the possible negative impact of the discharged water on human health and the reputational damage to fishery products from the areas around the northeastern Japan prefecture.

Following the gathering at the prime minister’s office, Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, responsible for nuclear policy, said that Kishida ate sashimi consisting of sea bass, flounder, and octopus, alongside rice harvested in Fukushima.

We “need to inform people both at home and abroad” of the safety of seafood caught in the sea near the Fukushima nuclear complex, Nishimura told reporters following the meeting, which was not open to the media.

Last Thursday, Japan began releasing the treated water into the Pacific Ocean from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, wrecked by a devastating earthquake and ensuing tsunami in March 2011, despite resistance from local fisheries and China.