South Korea approved a Seoul city plan on Friday to let 100 foreign domestic workers into the country through a pilot programme aimed at boosting birth rates by helping more women rejoin the workforce.

The issue sits at the confluence of South Korea’s sharply declining birth rate, ageing population, and its historical reluctance to accept more immigrants.

“Foreign domestic helpers could revitalise our society. Especially it could immediately help with career breaks,” Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said in a Facebook post last week.

Many Korean women face the pressure to stay home and raise families or opt not to have a child altogether due to the high cost of raising children, while the labour ministry said there is a dwindling number of young Koreans interested in domestic work.

Many Korean women face the pressure to not have a child, and keep working. File photo: Reuters

South Korea is in talks with the Philippines as one of the potential sources of workers with an aim to starting the pilot programme as early as December, officials said.