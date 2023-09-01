South China Morning Post
Japan
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
Smoke rises over damaged buildings after an earthquake in Tokyo on September 1, 1923.One hundred years later, Japan marked the centennial of the horrific Great Kanto Quake. Photo: AP
AsiaEast Asia

Japan marks 100 years since Great Kanto Quake with disaster drills nationwide

  • The 1923 earthquake and ensuing blaze killed over 100,000 people, and destroyed nearly 300,000 homes
  • Drills simulated fictional tremor aftermath, and Koreans killed in a 1923 rampage after Great Kanto, amid poisoning rumours, were remembered
Japan
Associated Press
Associated Press
Why you can trust SCMP
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida staged a televised disaster drill on Friday based on a fictional earthquake in the Tokyo region, as his country marked the centennial of the real-life 1923 Great Kanto Quake that killed more than 100,000 people.

The 7.9-magnitude earthquake that struck the Sagamihara area, southwest of Tokyo, on September 1, 1923, just before noon, triggered a widespread inferno, causing most of the victims to perish in the fire.

The blaze destroyed nearly 300,000 Japanese paper-and-wood homes as the country suffered major social and economic damage just as it was seeking to modernise.

In the aftermath, thousands of ethnic Koreans were killed as police and others responded to baseless rumours that Koreans were poisoning wells. The rampage has never fully been acknowledged by the government.

Japanese officials are worried another devastating earthquake could happen again. On Friday, the drill simulated the aftermath of a fictional 7.3-magnitude trembler in central Tokyo at 7am.

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (3rd L) during a disaster prevention drill at the prime minister’s office in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: AFP

Kishida and his cabinet ministers, wearing matching light-blue uniforms, walked to the prime minister’s office for an emergency response meeting to discuss initial measures with hypothetically hard-hit Sagamihara city, the 1923 epicentre.

Advertisement

Japan, which sits on the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire”, is one of the most quake-prone countries in the world.

A magnitude 9.0 quake in 2011, off the nation’s northeastern coast, triggered a massive tsunami, killed more than 18,000 and triggered a nuclear disaster.

05:55

Japan starts releasing treated nuclear waste water from Fukushima nuclear plant

Japan starts releasing treated nuclear waste water from Fukushima nuclear plant

On Friday, earthquake drills were being conducted around the country. At primary schools, children squatted under desks to protect their heads from falling objects.

Kishida was to participate in a joint earthquake drill hosted by Sagamihara and joined by eight cities including Tokyo.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters that September 1 this year is more than the centennial of the Great Kanto Quake – it serves as a lesson about building structures with more resilience to earthquakes and fire.

Advertisement

The memories of the Great Kanto Quake will not be allowed to “weather away” and we will “do our utmost” to take comprehensive measures as the country braces for another big quake in Tokyo and elsewhere, Matsuno said.

Employees participate in a disaster drill at a shopping and office complex in Tokyo on Friday, 100 years after a massive earthquake and fire killed over 100,000 people. Photo: EPA-EFE

The devastating 1923 earthquake came 13 years after Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean peninsula began. Many Koreans, Chinese and Japanese mistaken as Korean, as well as Japanese communists, labour activists and anarchists, were killed by police and paramilitary.

Advertisement

There is no official number but historians say as many as around 6,000 of them were murdered.

At a memorial service held by Korean residents and human rights groups at a monument dedicated to the massacre victims, attendants observed a moment of silence with the sound of a bell at 11:58am, the time the 1923 quake struck.

Holiday in Fukushima? From dark tourism to ‘hope tourism’ 12 years on

Past Tokyo governors used to send a message of condolence to the ceremony, but that tradition ended in 2017, a year after governor Yuriko Koike took office.

Advertisement

Koike, who attended a drill elsewhere in Tokyo, did not show up at an official annual memorial for quake victims at a hall in the hard-hit Sumida region of downtown Tokyo.

She offered condolences to all victims of the quake in a message read by her aide.

Advertisement
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement