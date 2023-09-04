Japan cracks down on ‘legal cannabis’ amid spate of hospitalisations

Japan ’s government is planning to bolster its response to technically legal drugs amid a spate of recent cases where young people have experienced serious adverse effects from substances including a partially altered form of cannabis, health ministry officials said.

Some of the products have been confirmed to be more harmful than cannabis itself, according to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. With concerns of more cases emerging, the ministry said on Sunday it is investigating sellers and has added the substances to its list of illegal “dangerous drugs”.

The ministry also said the government plans to hold a meeting later this month to formalise a response over the drugs, often sold online and in stores labelled as “legal cannabis”.

A woman demonstrates using a CBD vape at last year’s “Cannabis Open” in Tokyo. CBD is legal in Japan if extracted from the plant’s seeds or fully-grown stems, but not other parts like the leaves. Psychoactive THC is banned. Photo: AFP

The ministry said that between March and June this year, nine people who took the products exhibited symptoms including disordered consciousness and convulsions, with eight of them requiring hospitalisation.