North Korea staged a “simulated tactical nuclear attack” drill at the weekend with mock atomic warheads attached to two long-range cruise missiles that were test-fired into the ocean, state-controlled media reported.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said the operation early on Saturday was a “counteraction drill” in response to joint military activity by US and South Korean forces that the agency said had escalated tensions in the region.

“A firing drill for simulated tactical nuclear attack was conducted at dawn of September 2 to warn the enemies of the actual nuclear war danger,” KCNA reported.

“Two long-range strategic cruise missiles tipped with mock nuclear warheads were fired” from North Korea’s west coast into the sea to the south, it said.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Saturday that an unspecified number of cruise missiles were launched at around 4am towards the Yellow Sea, adding that the specifications of the missiles were being evaluated.