Huawei Technologies’ latest flagship smartphones have been met with enthusiasm in China, where some consumers see the device as a symbol of national pride and evidence that the country can break through US sanctions targeting Chinese home-grown technology champions.

2. Hong Kong must create legal framework for same-sex partnerships: top court

The judicial challenge was lodged by detained activist Jimmy Sham Tsz-kit. Photo: Felix Wong

Hong Kong’s top court on Tuesday handed a gay activist a major victory by ruling the government must formulate an official framework for recognising same-sex partnerships, which could pave the way for a landmark change making the couples eligible for marital entitlements given to their heterosexual counterparts.

3. Xi Jinping’s G20 pass more about regional relations, not US tensions: experts

Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend this weekend’s G20 in India, the foreign ministry has confirmed. Photo: dpa

Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend Group of 20 summit in New Delhi this weekend, the Chinese foreign ministry confirmed.

Instead, the ministry said Premier Li Qiang will attend the international forum, marking the first time the Chinese leader will miss the landmark meeting amid simmering tensions with the West.

4. China’s giant Fujian aircraft carrier on track for ‘2025 PLA handover’

China’s third and most advanced aircraft carrier is close to undergoing its first sea trials, latest photos posted online by military buffs suggest, taking the giant warship a step closer to becoming an actual combat platform.

5. Hongkongers upset with McDonald’s decision to discontinue legacy coffee drinks

The fast food giant said on Facebook it would discontinue its ground and premium roast coffee, including both hot and iced versions. Photo: Dickson Lee

Hongkongers on Monday expressed frustration and disappointment over McDonald’s decision to discontinue two legacy coffee products to make way for its premium sub-brand McCafé.

6. Will belt and road, Asean trade be China’s silver lining amid US de-risking?

The Belt and Road Iniative was launched in 2013 as a way of enhancing China’s trade links with the world and expanding its global influence. Illustration: Henry Wong

Amid ongoing Western efforts to de-risk their supply chains away from China, moves that have led to disappointing trade with the likes of the United States and the European Union, a silver lining appears to have emerged.

7. ‘Felt sick to my stomach’: China eatery mixes orange juice with mop sink tap water

A restaurant chain in China has apologised for the juice incident, blaming lack of supervision and management style for poor hygiene standards. Photo: SCMP composite/Shutterstock/Douyin

A restaurant in China is embroiled in a food hygiene scandal after an employee was caught on camera mixing tap water from a floor mop sink with orange juice.

