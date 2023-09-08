Huawei’s new phones, China’s new aircraft carrier, Hong Kong’s landmark LGBTQ ruling: SCMP’s 7 highlights
- From Huawei’s new phones making waves in China to Hong Kong’s potential LGBTQ rights breakthrough, here are a few highlights from SCMP’s recent reporting
We have selected seven stories from this week’s news across Hong Kong, mainland China, the wider Asia region and beyond that resonated with our readers and shed light on topical issues.
1. Huawei poised to sell millions of its surprise smartphones in China
Huawei Technologies’ latest flagship smartphones have been met with enthusiasm in China, where some consumers see the device as a symbol of national pride and evidence that the country can break through US sanctions targeting Chinese home-grown technology champions.
2. Hong Kong must create legal framework for same-sex partnerships: top court
Hong Kong’s top court on Tuesday handed a gay activist a major victory by ruling the government must formulate an official framework for recognising same-sex partnerships, which could pave the way for a landmark change making the couples eligible for marital entitlements given to their heterosexual counterparts.
3. Xi Jinping’s G20 pass more about regional relations, not US tensions: experts
Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend Group of 20 summit in New Delhi this weekend, the Chinese foreign ministry confirmed.
Instead, the ministry said Premier Li Qiang will attend the international forum, marking the first time the Chinese leader will miss the landmark meeting amid simmering tensions with the West.
4. China’s giant Fujian aircraft carrier on track for ‘2025 PLA handover’
China’s third and most advanced aircraft carrier is close to undergoing its first sea trials, latest photos posted online by military buffs suggest, taking the giant warship a step closer to becoming an actual combat platform.
5. Hongkongers upset with McDonald’s decision to discontinue legacy coffee drinks
Hongkongers on Monday expressed frustration and disappointment over McDonald’s decision to discontinue two legacy coffee products to make way for its premium sub-brand McCafé.
6. Will belt and road, Asean trade be China’s silver lining amid US de-risking?
Amid ongoing Western efforts to de-risk their supply chains away from China, moves that have led to disappointing trade with the likes of the United States and the European Union, a silver lining appears to have emerged.
7. ‘Felt sick to my stomach’: China eatery mixes orange juice with mop sink tap water
A restaurant in China is embroiled in a food hygiene scandal after an employee was caught on camera mixing tap water from a floor mop sink with orange juice.