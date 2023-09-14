South Korea’s National Security Council (NSC) said on Thursday that North Korea and Russia would “pay a price” if they violate UN Security Council resolutions.

The council also said it was taking seriously the two countries’ discussions on military cooperation, including the development of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM).

While urging Pyongyang and Moscow not to trade weapons, South Korea will work with the United States, Japan and the international community to deal with the situation, the council said in a statement.

“The government said that with any actions that threaten our security by North Korea and Russia violating [UN] Security Council resolutions, there will be a price to pay,” it said.