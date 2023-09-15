North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected a Russian fighter jet factory that is under Western sanctions on Friday, part of a visit Washington and its allies fear could strengthen Russia’s military in Ukraine and bolster Pyongyang’s missile programme.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kim discussed military matters, the war in Ukraine and deepening cooperation with Kim when they met at a summit on Wednesday.

South Korea and the United States said on Friday that military cooperation between North Korea and Russia was a violation of UN sanctions and that the allies would ensure there is a price to pay.

Kim, 39, on Friday visited aviation facilities in the far eastern city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur, the Yuri Gagarin Aviation Plant and the Yakovlev plant, both units of United Aircraft Corporation, which is sanctioned by the West.