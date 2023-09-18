South China Morning Post
Lee Jae-myung, head of South Korea’s main opposition Democratic Party, is taken out of his office on a stretcher on Monday, 18 days into his hunger strike. Photo: Yonhap via EPA-EFE
South Korea’s anti-Fukushima opposition chief in hospital after hunger strike

  • Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung cited Seoul’s failure to oppose the Fukushima wastewaster release as one of the reasons for his hunger strike
  • His hospitalisation came as prosecutors are seeking an arrest warrant for him over allegations of corruption, illegal money transfers to North Korea
South Korea’s main opposition leader was hospitalised on Monday, days into a hunger strike in protest against government policies, while prosecutors sought an arrest warrant for him over corruption allegations.
Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, began the protest on August 31, citing the government’s economic mismanagement, threats to media freedom and the failure to oppose the Fukushima wastewaster release, among other reasons.
The former presidential candidate was transferred to a hospital from the National Assembly in Seoul on Monday morning after suffering from dehydration and dizziness, his party said.
Lawmakers of the main opposition Democratic Party implore leader Lee Jae-myung (left) to stop his hunger strike on Friday at his office at the National Assembly in Seoul. Photo: Yonhap via EPA-EFE

Kim Gi-hyeon, the head of the ruling People Power Party, has urged Lee to stop fasting, saying he was ready to talk with the opposition leader on policy issues.

Hours after Lee was transferred to a hospital, prosecutors said they had requested an arrest warrant for him as part of an investigation into a development project and bribery allegations.

Lee is accused of being in breach of his duty over losses of 20 billion won (US$15 million) run up by Seongnam Development Corporation during his time as mayor of Seongnam city, prosecutors said.

‘Act of terror’: South Korea’s divisions deepen over Fukushima water dump

Prosecutors also accused Lee of bribery in connection with a company suspected of US$8 million in illegal money transfers to North Korea.
Lee has denied any wrongdoing, calling the allegations “fiction” and a “political conspiracy”.

A Seoul court needs the 300-member parliament, where the Democrats hold a majority, to waive Lee’s immunity from arrest to review the prosecution’s request.

Parliament rejected their previous request for an arrest warrant in February.

Lee lost to President Yoon Suk-yeol, a former prosecutor-general, in the 2022 presidential election by a margin of 0.7 per cent.
