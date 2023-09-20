“Japan and Vietnam have a very close relationship”, Akishino said. “I hope we can contribute as part of an effort to promote friendly relations between the two countries”. He said it is particularly important for younger people to develop mutual understanding and respect for each other’s cultures through exchanges.

Akishino, at a news conference last week, stressed the importance of deepening relations between Japan and Vietnam, noting their long history of cultural and economic exchanges dating back to the 16th century.

During their six-day visit, the couple is scheduled to meet with the families of former Japanese soldiers who stayed on after World War II to fight for Vietnamese independence.

They will attend a welcome ceremony hosted by Vietnamese Vice-President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and an event to mark the anniversary on Thursday before meeting with Vietnamese people who have studied in Japan the next day.

On Saturday, the couple will visit Da Nang in central Vietnam and travel to Hoi An, a historic city that used to have a Japanese settlement.

Akishino said he is especially looking forward to his first visit to the old port city that was home to a “Japantown” for Japanese traders in the first half of the 1600s.

They will see the mausoleum of Vietnam’s first president, Ho Chi Minh, and join anniversary events, including attending a new opera. And will also visit the My Son Sanctuary, a World Heritage site.

The Japanese royal couple attend the Coronation of Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey in London in May. Photo: EPA-EFE

Akishino, who specialises in the study of chickens, noted there are wild breeds of chickens in various stages of domestication in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, and their presence, along with giant catfish that live in the Mekong River, are part of the reason he is attracted to the region.

The couple’s visit comes three months after Emperor Naruhito and his wife Masako visited Indonesia, this year’s chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as Asean and Japan mark 50 years of friendship. Japan is Indonesia’s largest provider of official development help, according to Japan’s Foreign Ministry.

It is the couple’s third official overseas trip since the May 2019 ascension of Emperor Naruhito, which made Crown Prince Fumihito – the emperor’s younger brother – next in line to the throne.

The crown prince and his wife previously visited Poland and Finland in 2019 to commemorate the centenary of diplomatic ties with the two countries, and Britain in May this year to attend the coronation of King Charles III