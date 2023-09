South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday that if Russia helped North Korea enhance its weapons programmes in return for help for its war in Ukraine, it would be “a direct provocation” and Seoul and its allies would not stand idly by.

In a speech to the annual high-level UN General Assembly, Yoon said such a scenario would threaten the peace and security of not only Ukraine but also South Korea

Yoon made the comments just as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un returned to Pyongyang from a week-long trip to Russia in which he and Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to boost military cooperation.

North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes were not only an existential threat to South Korea, but a serious challenge to peace in the Indo-Pacific region and across the globe, Yoon said.

“It is paradoxical that a permanent member of the UN Security Council, entrusted as the ultimate guardian of world peace, would wage war by invading another sovereign nation and receive arms and ammunition from a regime that blatantly violates UN Security Council resolutions,” he said.