The renewables unit of Portugal’s largest utility will start building its largest solar power plant in land-scarce Japan this year to sell power directly to a company, a senior executive said.

With most its projects in Europe and North America, EDP Renovaveis SA (EDPR), is betting on power deals with companies to expand in the Asia-Pacific as it shifts focus from distributed solar installations to large projects.

“It is a 44MW (megawatt) project, which, in Japan, essentially is a mega project,” Pedro Vasconcelos, Asia-Pacific chief executive of EDPR, said, adding construction would begin in the next one or two months, with operations to start in 2025.

He declined to identify the company, however.