Private Travis King, the American soldier who crossed into North Korea two months ago, is in US custody, two US officials said on Wednesday.

One official said King was transferred to American custody in China. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss King’s status ahead of the announcement.

Earlier, North Korea said it would expel King, 23. That announcement surprised some observers who had expected the North to drag out his detention in the hopes of squeezing concessions from Washington at a time of high tensions between the rivals.

Though King’s expulsion resolves a still-mysterious episode, it almost certainly does not end his troubles or ensure the sort of celebratory homecoming that has accompanied the releases of other detained Americans. His fate remains uncertain, having been declared AWOL by the US government. That can mean punishment by time in military jail, forfeiture of pay or a dishonourable discharge.

02:23 North Korea says Travis King wants refuge from US Army mistreatment North Korea says Travis King wants refuge from US Army mistreatment

King, who had served in South Korea, sprinted into North Korea while on a civilian tour of a border village on July 18, becoming the first American confirmed to be detained in the North in nearly five years.