North Korea accused the United States on Sunday of letting a “terrorist” act against Cuba take place on US soil, saying a recent attack against the Cuban embassy in Washington was the result of “despicable anti-Cuban” US intentions.

The United States has neglected to ensure the safety of the Cuban mission and was only keen to put countries it dislikes, such as Cuba, on its list of state sponsors of terrorism, a spokesman of North Korea’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Along with Cuba, North Korea, Syria and Iran are on the State Department list.

An assailant attacked the embassy on September 24 with two Molotov cocktails. No one was hurt and there was no significant damage.

The incident was “a grave terrorist attack”, the North Korean spokesman said, adding there was a pattern as it followed a 2020 incident at the same embassy in which someone fired a rifle at the building.