Chinese holidaymakers visiting Japan have said they are enjoying eating sushi amid Beijing’s ban on Japanese seafood imports, imposed following the release of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear complex into the sea.

“I eat sushi every day,” said a woman in her 40s from China ’s Zhejiang Province while shopping in the upmarket Ginza shopping district in Tokyo during China’s eight-day National Day holiday period, which kicked off on September 29. “I don’t care where the fish were caught.”

Li Pei, another Chinese tourist from Qingdao in Shandong province who was visiting Ginza during the holiday season, said he “has no worries” about the water discharge.

“I understand that the concentration level of (radioactive) tritium in the treated water is below international safety standards and has limited effect,” the 40-year-old said.

Since Japan began releasing water into the sea from the Fukushima plant in late August, Chinese media, including The Global Times, have reported on Japan-bound trip cancellations and Chinese consumers’ concerns about the safety of Japanese products.