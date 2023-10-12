South Korea zoo names its 3-month-old twin pandas ‘treasures’
The female cubs – named Rui Bao, or “wise treasure”, and Hui Bao, “shining treasure” – were born at the Everland theme park near the capital Seoul on July 7, and have since been showered with an outpouring of excitement and affection.
Some half a million panda lovers helped choose their names via online voting, the zoo said, with a handful of lucky fans invited to Thursday’s ceremony.
Lee Da-young, a 20-year-old university student, said it was her third visit to the zoo in two months to see the pandas.
“I’ve always liked pandas, so I came to Everland last week and also a month ago,” Lee said. “But I’m honoured to have come again on such a great opportunity.
“They are even cuter in real life than they appear on screen,” she said.
“I feel healed whenever I watch their videos,” said 31-year-old office worker Jung Hyun-ye, who regularly watches the twice-weekly clips.
“I think I’m healed by their harmless expressions and relaxed manner,” she added.
The cubs, which have just begun teething and crawling, are very healthy, zookeeper Kang Chul-won told reporters.
They will likely be revealed to the public early next year, the zoo said in a statement.
In July 2020, the pair gave birth to a daughter, Fu Bao, the first giant panda born in South Korea via natural breeding.
Beijing only loans pandas to foreign zoos, which must usually return any offspring within a few years of their birth to join the country’s breeding programme.