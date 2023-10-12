South Korea got its first up-close look at its new pair of baby giant pandas on Thursday at a name-revealing ceremony that doubled as an early celebration of the 100 days since their birth.

The female cubs – named Rui Bao, or “wise treasure”, and Hui Bao, “shining treasure” – were born at the Everland theme park near the capital Seoul on July 7, and have since been showered with an outpouring of excitement and affection.

Some half a million panda lovers helped choose their names via online voting, the zoo said, with a handful of lucky fans invited to Thursday’s ceremony.

Lee Da-young, a 20-year-old university student, said it was her third visit to the zoo in two months to see the pandas.

Caretakers show panda cubs Rui Bao (L) and Hui Bao (R), who were born 97 days ago in South Korea. Photo: AFP

“I’ve always liked pandas, so I came to Everland last week and also a month ago,” Lee said. “But I’m honoured to have come again on such a great opportunity.