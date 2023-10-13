Palestine’s mission to Japan called on Tokyo to maintain humanitarian aid to Palestinians on Friday and play a neutral role in the conflict between the Hamas militant group and Israel.

The plea came as Israel amassed tanks near the Palestinian enclave of Gaza ahead of an expected ground invasion after Saturday’s devastating attack on Israel by Hamas.

Tel Aviv on Thursday said Japan should be vigilant in providing aid and look more closely at what Hamas was doing with the aid Japan provided to Palestinians.

“I plead for the Japanese to continue humanitarian aid to the Palestinians,” Waleed Siam, representative of the Permanent General Mission of Palestine to Japan, told a news conference in Tokyo.