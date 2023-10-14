The United Arab Emirates and South Korea have concluded talks towards a bilateral trade deal, known as a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the two countries said on Saturday.

Trade and investment ties between the Gulf state and South Korea have been steadily advancing; in the first half of 2023, bilateral non-oil trade reached US$3 billion, similar to the same period last year, but up 21 per cent over 2021, a statement said.

The Korea Electric Power Corporation and a consortium of Korean firms also constructed all four units of the US$20 billion nuclear Barakah Power Plant in Abu Dhabi, which became operational in April this year, to help support the UAE’s domestic electricity needs.

South Korea was one of the first countries with which the Gulf state launched talks for a CEPA in 2021.