North Korea closes embassy in Uganda dating back to Idi Amin’s brutal rule

North Korea is closing its embassy in Uganda, officials said, ending a half-century of diplomatic presence in one of its longest-standing African allies.

The move was announced after a meeting on Monday between Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and North Korean ambassador Jong Tong-hak.

“Ambassador Jong informed the president that North Korea has taken a strategic measure to reduce the number of embassies in Africa, Uganda inclusive, in order to increase efficiency of the country’s external institutions,” said a Ugandan presidency statement shared on Tuesday.

Ugandan President Idi Amin. North Korea supported his 1971 coup and provided his forces with training and weapons. Photo: AP

“Our good friendship will continue and will be further strengthened and developed,” Jong was quoted as saying, adding that diplomatic links would now be handled through its embassy in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.