South Korea’s constitutional court has narrowly upheld a law banning same-sex relations within the armed forces, citing a possible risk to the military’s combat readiness in a ruling criticised by activists as a setback for gay rights

Under the country’s military criminal act, members of the armed forces face up to two years in prison for same-sex relationships.

The law has been referred to the court and upheld by it four times since 2002.

In Thursday’s five-to-four ruling, the court said allowing same-sex relations could undermine discipline within the military and harm its combat capabilities.

01:06 K-pop video banned over ‘homosexuality’ concerns by South Korean public broadcaster K-pop video banned over ‘homosexuality’ concerns by South Korean public broadcaster

Rights groups have been urging the court to scrap what they describe as an “outdated and bad” law, after the Supreme Court last year overturned a military court’s conviction of two soldiers sentenced to suspended prison terms for a consensual same-sex relationship.