“I want to make people’s dreams come true, the dream people once had as a child, which is to get on board a robot and control it, just like science fiction movies,” said Yoshida, CEO of the start-up Tsubame Industries.

An imposing 4.5 metres (14.7 feet) high and weighing 3.5 tonnes (7,716 pounds), “Archax” can be moved and operated by a pilot who clambers up to the hi-tech cockpit.

When manoeuvred in vehicle mode, Archax is capable of moving at 10km (six miles) per hour, according to the company.

Ryo Yoshida, 25, adjusts a hand part of Archax, a giant human-piloted robot developed by his start-up firm Tsubame Industries. Photo: Reuters

It has 26 joints including on two huge hands, which a pilot controls with two joysticks, two pedals and a touch screen.

One fun use could be getting several of the robots together for a shoot-em-up with toy guns like in the “Gundam” anime series, Yoshida suggests.

“This will be a new sport that still does not exist in the world now. If I can do it, I think I could bring more excitement to the world,” he said.

He also envisages more practical roles, like cleaning up rubble after disasters and working at building sites.

02:21 Japan start-up develops Gundam-like robot with US$2.7 million price tag Japan start-up develops Gundam-like robot with US$2.7 million price tag

Yoshida said his company’s objective is not only creating a robot but also developing a system to integrate a human pilot and a machine.

“This is an idea in which the pilot would not only get on board a robot but also feel as if he became the robot himself, as if he became gigantic,” he said.