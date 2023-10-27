Hard drive: Japan robot maker aims to make science fiction a reality
- ‘Archax’, 4.5 metres high and weighing 3.5 tonnes, can be moved and operated by a pilot in its cockpit, at speeds up to 10km (6 miles) per hour
- One idea is for robots to get together for a shoot out, with toy guns – the ‘new sport’ could ‘bring more excitement to the world’, says robot creator
An imposing 4.5 metres (14.7 feet) high and weighing 3.5 tonnes (7,716 pounds), “Archax” can be moved and operated by a pilot who clambers up to the hi-tech cockpit.
“I want to make people’s dreams come true, the dream people once had as a child, which is to get on board a robot and control it, just like science fiction movies,” said Yoshida, CEO of the start-up Tsubame Industries.
When manoeuvred in vehicle mode, Archax is capable of moving at 10km (six miles) per hour, according to the company.
It has 26 joints including on two huge hands, which a pilot controls with two joysticks, two pedals and a touch screen.
“This will be a new sport that still does not exist in the world now. If I can do it, I think I could bring more excitement to the world,” he said.
He also envisages more practical roles, like cleaning up rubble after disasters and working at building sites.
Yoshida said his company’s objective is not only creating a robot but also developing a system to integrate a human pilot and a machine.
“This is an idea in which the pilot would not only get on board a robot but also feel as if he became the robot himself, as if he became gigantic,” he said.