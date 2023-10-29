A South Korean patrol boat on Sunday assisted on “humanitarian grounds” a North Korean vessel stranded near the countries’ maritime border for 10 days, Seoul’s military said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said a maritime patrol aircraft had detected an unidentified vessel in waters off South Korea’s east coast on Sunday and dispatched a patrol boat.

As the boat approached, the crew on the vessel flagged for help, and the South Korean sailors confirmed that it was a North Korean ship, the JCS said in a statement.

The crew on the North Korean vessel said they had been stranded for 10 days and expressed a wish to return, it added.

They asked for food and drinking water, which was provided by the South Korean side on “humanitarian grounds”, according to the statement.