19 South Koreans held captive in Myanmar rescued, says Seoul

Nineteen South Koreans who were held captive in Myanmar have been rescued, Seoul’s foreign ministry said Tuesday, with a source from Myanmar’s main airport confirming the victims were flying home.

South Korea has been working on its citizens’ release since being notified in early October that they had been detained by an unknown “illegal company” in Tachileik, in Myanmar’s Shan state near the border with Thailand.

Tachileik is located in the infamous “Golden Triangle” region that covers parts of Laos, Thailand and Myanmar.

Criminal organisations thrive in the often lawless region, engaging in activities including drug and human trafficking, online fraud and voice phishing.