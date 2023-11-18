Japanese figure skating icon and two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu announced his divorce on social media on Friday, only three months after his marriage was publicised, saying the couple has been troubled by slander, stalking and overheated media reporting.

“When I thought about the future, I decided to divorce because I wanted my partner to be happy, to be happy without any restrictions,” Hanyu, 28, said in a statement posted on X, formerly called Twitter.

Hanyu, who has drawn avid fans from around the world, announced his marriage on August 4.

But he did not reveal the identity of his partner, who he said was not a celebrity.

Hanyu said in the latest statement that his partner and their respective family members and associates have been targeted in stalking incidents, slander, and unauthorised coverage attempts by various media outlets publishing reports based on such acts.