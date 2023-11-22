King Charles welcomes South Korea’s Yoon, mingles with K-pop band Blackpink

King Charles hosted South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife at a glittering banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, as Britain rolled out the red carpet for a formal state visit aimed at strengthening trade and defence ties between the two countries.

The UK government hopes the Korean leader’s three-day visit will help cement an “Indo-Pacific tilt” in its foreign and trade policy.

The king and Queen Camilla hosted Yoon and first lady Kim Keon-hee at a sumptuous white tie and tiara banquet at Buckingham Palace, where Charles paid tribute to South Korea’s political and economic advances and celebrated its culture. The monarch even singled out for praise the K-pop girl group Blackpink, whose members were among more than 170 guests in the grand ballroom.

“I applaud Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose, better known collectively as Blackpink, for their role in bringing the message of environmental sustainability to a global audience,” Charles said in his banquet speech. “I can only admire how they can prioritise these vital issues, as well as being global superstars.”

“Sadly, when I was in Seoul all those years ago, I am not sure I developed much of what might be called the Gangnam Style!” he joked, referring to the global hit song by Korean rapper Psy.