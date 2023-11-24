A court in Montenegro said on Friday it had approved the extradition of cryptocurrency entrepreneur Do Kwon, leaving a minister to decide if he will be handed over to South Korea or the United States, which both want him.

Do Kwon, who is charged in the US with a multibillion-dollar fraud, and his ally were sentenced in June to four months in prison for using forged passports.

Police said after arresting them that they had found doctored Costa Rican passports, a separate set of Belgian passports, laptop computers and other devices in their luggage.

At a hearing in May, the defendants denied the charges pressed by the Montenegrin prosecutor.

Kwon’s lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment when the US charges were announced, but a spokesperson for the company he founded, Terraform Labs, said in July it would fight the “misguided and deeply flawed” US allegations.