She posed as the mother of a high school student who needed tutoring, showed up at the tutor’s home dressed in a school uniform in Busan, and stabbed the victim – a 26-year-old woman – over 100 times, continuing even after she was already dead, BBC reported.

In May, Jung found her victim, a stranger, on an online tutoring app after contacting over 50 potential targets and asking if they held lessons in their homes.

Jung, 23, spent months researching murder through true crime shows, books, and on the internet. She “became obsessed with murder from TV programmes and books,” a police spokesperson said.

She then dismembered the victim’s body, packed parts of it into a suitcase, and changed into the victim’s clothes, police told Korea JoongAng Daily, the English edition of a major South Korean newspaper.

Jung then took a taxi ride with the suitcase and dumped it in a wooded area by a river, leaving other parts of the body in her own home. Police were tipped off by the taxi driver who drove her to the area where she dumped the body.

Jung eventually confessed after changing her story several times throughout the investigation.

She initially denied the accusations, then said she had only moved the body, and later said she had killed the victim during an argument, Korea JoongAng Daily and BBC reported.

Jung Yoo-jung stabbed the victim over 100 times, continuing even after she was already dead. Photo: Handout

While prosecutors had requested the death penalty, Jung had pleaded for a more lenient sentence, claiming that she was suffering from hallucinations and other mental issues, according to the BBC.

“The crime was carefully planned and carried out and the defendant’s statements have frequently changed. Thus it is difficult to accept her claim of mental and physical disorder,” the court said.