Advertisement
Advertisement
SCMP Highlights
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to youLearn more
China’s respiratory disease surge, Hongkongers in the UK, Archie’s Bollywood debut: 6 weekend reads you may have missed
- From a surge in respiratory diseases in China to Hongkongers’ new lives and struggles in the UK, here are stories you may have missed over the weekend
We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.
1. Beijing rebukes Washington after warning off US warship in South China Sea
2. Respiratory disease surge driven by range of pathogens, China says
3. Why Hongkongers in UK feel move was worth it despite less money, fewer friends
4. He’s in the groove. But can Indonesia’s Prabowo dance his way to the presidency?
5. Hong Kong team says new cool white ceramic may cut air-conditioning costs
6. Archie in Bollywood? How a US comic became an Indian Netflix film
Post