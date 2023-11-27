South China Morning Post
Children receive a drip at a children hospital in Beijing on November 23, 2023. China has reported an increase in “influenza-like illness” since mid-October when compared to the same period in the previous three years, the WHO said. Photo: AFP
AsiaEast Asia

China’s respiratory disease surge, Hongkongers in the UK, Archie’s Bollywood debut: 6 weekend reads you may have missed

  • From a surge in respiratory diseases in China to Hongkongers’ new lives and struggles in the UK, here are stories you may have missed over the weekend
We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.

1. Beijing rebukes Washington after warning off US warship in South China Sea

China says it mobilised naval and air forces to monitor the American guided-missile destroyer USS Grace Hopper near the Xisha Islands, also known as the Paracels. Photo: Handout

2. Respiratory disease surge driven by range of pathogens, China says

A packed outpatient area at a children’s hospital in Beijing, as paediatric wards across China grapple with the caseload. Photo: AFP

3. Why Hongkongers in UK feel move was worth it despite less money, fewer friends

BN(O) holders starting over in the UK have struggled to find work matching their experience levels, but many refuse to live in Hong Kong again. Photo: Reuters

4. He’s in the groove. But can Indonesia’s Prabowo dance his way to the presidency?

Prabowo Subianto dances in this still from a social media video shared on Instagram by his Gerindra Party. Photo: Instagram/@gerindra

5. Hong Kong team says new cool white ceramic may cut air-conditioning costs

The energy-saving tile mimics the bio-whiteness of the whitest known insect, the Cyphochilus beetle native to Southeast Asia. Photo: City University of Hong Kong

6. Archie in Bollywood? How a US comic became an Indian Netflix film

The cast of The Archies with director Zoya Akhtar attend Netflix’s Tudum: A Global Fan Event 2023 in Sao Paulo in June. Photo: Getty Images for Netflix
Post