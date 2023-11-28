Japan joins China, US, India as top-tier security, economic partner of Vietnam
- On a rare state visit to Tokyo, Vietnam’s Vo Van Thuong also agreed to work on defence and technology transfers and discuss Japanese military aid
- Japanese PM Fumio Kishida called Vietnam ‘a key partner in achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific’ in a joint press conference following their meeting
The two leaders said the Japan-Vietnam relationship would become a “comprehensive strategic partnership”, bringing their ongoing cooperation to “new heights and to further expand it to new fronts”, according to their joint statement provided by Japan’s Foreign Ministry.
At a joint news conference after their meeting, Kishida said Vietnam is “a key partner in achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific”. Thuong said that close cooperation between the two countries contributes to the region’s peace and prosperity.
Kishida and Thuong agreed to expand their cooperation in wide range of areas from trade, climate change and economy to achieve a “free and open Indo-Pacific”.
Thoung, who is on a four-day visit as a rare state guest marking the two countries’ 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, was also to visit the Imperial Palace for a meeting and lunch hosted by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. In addition, he was set to give a speech at the Lower House, the more powerful of Japan’s two parliamentary chambers, and visit a hydrogen energy facility in Fukuoka in southern Japan.