Tokyo taxi driver arrested for killing pigeon in hit and run: ‘roads belong to humans’
- Atsushi Ozawa ploughed his taxi into a flock of pigeons at a speed of 60km, killing one, local media said
- Tokyo police reportedly had a veterinarian perform a post-mortem on the hapless bird and determined its cause of death as traumatic shock
Atsushi Ozawa, 50, “used his car to kill a common pigeon, which is not a game animal”, in the Japanese capital last month, and was arrested on Sunday for violating wildlife protection laws, said a Tokyo police spokesman.
Ozawa sped off from a traffic light when it turned green, ploughing his taxi into the bevy of birds at a speed of 60km (37 miles) per hour, local media said.
The sound of the engine reportedly prompted a surprised passer-by to report the incident.
Tokyo police had a veterinarian perform a post-mortem on the hapless pigeon and determined its cause of death as traumatic shock, according to local media.
“Roads belong to humans, so pigeons should have dodged out of the way,” Ozawa was quoted by local media as telling investigators.
Police called his behaviour “highly malicious” for a professional driver, before deciding to go ahead with the arrest, broadcaster Fuji TV said.
“Wow, can you get arrested for running over a pigeon?”, one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“He could’ve just honked his car horn or something. But intentionally killing it? That’s crossing the line,” another posted.