A Tokyo taxi driver was arrested for deliberately driving into a flock of pigeons and killing one, police in Japan said on Tuesday, reportedly because he was angry that the birds were on the road.

Atsushi Ozawa, 50, “used his car to kill a common pigeon, which is not a game animal”, in the Japanese capital last month, and was arrested on Sunday for violating wildlife protection laws, said a Tokyo police spokesman.

Ozawa sped off from a traffic light when it turned green, ploughing his taxi into the bevy of birds at a speed of 60km (37 miles) per hour, local media said.

A taxi crosses an intersection in Tokyo. The accused reportedly ploughed his taxi into the bevy of birds at a speed of 60km. Photo: Shutterstock

The sound of the engine reportedly prompted a surprised passer-by to report the incident.