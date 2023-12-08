North Korea may recall ambassador to Switzerland by year-end

North Korea may recall its ambassador to Switzerland later this month, sources familiar with the matter have said, following allegations that the envoy was involved in illicit trades of parts of African wild animals for money evading UN-imposed sanctions against Pyongyang.

The suspicions have prompted a United Nations Security Council-related panel to launch a fact-finding investigation regarding involvement by the ambassador, Han Tae-song, in the trade of elephant tusks and rhino horns, the sources said.

Ivory and rhino horns are valued components in Chinese medicine and command high prices. North Korea is believed to engage in illicit trades of these materials as a covert means of obtaining foreign currencies.

While the North Korean government is considering replacing some of its ambassadors globally, removing the Swiss ambassador has been a top priority for Pyongyang, possibly to avoid an investigation into sanctions evasion, the sources said.